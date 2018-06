The Dominica World Creole Festival is back! The passage of category 5 hurricane Maria last September wrought hundreds of millions of dollars in damage on the nature isle forcing the cancellation of the famed event.

HTS News4orce spoke to two officials of the discover Dominica who have embarked on a mission to market the festival to their regional neighbours.

