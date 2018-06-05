DOING GOVERNANCE RIGHT

Appreciate and accept your front-line employees and take in their ideas, for they are just as, or even more valuable than yours.

This is a message to owners, managers, and leaders in both the corporate and public-sector entities, ahead of a corporate governance seminar scheduled to convene next month.

On July 9th and 10th the Caribbean Governance Training Institute will hold its 5th annual hot topics and corporate governance conference under the theme: “getting it right; building, maintaining and

Growing constructive relationships with critical stakeholders”.

