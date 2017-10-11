Home / Sports / District Rep “Spider” Cup happening this Sunday
Liz-Anne De Beauville October 11, 2017

Thirteen teams will participate in the District Rep “Spider” Cup this coming Sunday at the Gros Islet Playing Field. The winning team will walk away with $1000.00 cash.
Following the Grand Launching and Match Pass at 12.00 pm there will be a Soccer Rama with the registered Teams featuring eight per side.
The teams participating are: Royalton, Royal St. Lucia Hotel, Gros Islet Veterans, Northern United B and C, Reduit, Sandals, Gros Islet Police, KFC GMC United, Twist Dominators, Massy Stores Northern United A, Glace GMC, and Monchy.

The event is being hosted by the Gros Islet Football League.

