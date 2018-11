DISPUTED ABBATOIR TO BE RELOCATED TO LA CAYE DENNERY

La Caye, Dennery will be the new location of an abattoir for Saint Lucia.

That’s according to Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph, who recently confirmed that the Taiwanese funded multi-million-dollar abattoir in Beausejour, Vieux Fort, will make way for the Chinese-backed Desert Star Holdings horse racing track.

