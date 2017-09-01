‘Discover Your Escape’ Campaign Launches

(Thursday, 31 August 2017) This fall, Saint Lucia launches its ‘Discover Your Escape’ campaign. Discover Your Escape encourages travellers to build a bespoke vacation experience whether the choice is romance in the beautiful tropics; diving the lively turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea; a healing journey steeped in nature’s goodness, or relaxation in luxurious comfort.

Saint Lucia boasts more than 100 sites and attractions, 30 well-known beaches and a plethora of hotel/resort accommodations. Travellers are encouraged to let their imagination marry the island’s magnificence and create their perfect escape.

Saint Lucia’s Soleil Festival series continues this fall with the Country& Blues Festival from September 27 -30. October is Arts and Heritage celebration on the island and it displays its unique flavours and Caribbean accents with a month of activities celebrating its creole culture, culminating in the largest festival day onOctober 29 Jounen Kweyol (Creole Day).

Hotels and resorts island-wide are offering attractive discounts of up to 65% off their standard rates.

For more information about Discover Your Escape and special vacation deals, visit: www.stlucia.org/discoveryourescape

Alize Inn

Valid September, November 2017 to December 15, 2017

Single or Double 2 nights for 160 $US extra night 65$US

Single or Double 5 nights for 350 $US extra night 60$US

Rates are net and includes a complimentary continental Breakfast

Children 5 to 11 years per night 15$US

Anse Chastanet

Saint Lucia Getaway

Enjoy a 5th night free at Anse Chastanet! Travel March 15 – Dec 19, 2017. Minimum stay 5 nights

Enjoy your 5th night free of charge in the categories Hillside Deluxe and Premium on the basis of our daily rate. If you pre-book one of our meal plans such as MAP (Breakfast and Dinner) or AI (all inclusive- all meals and most beverages), your free night will include same meal plan free of charge. To add breakfast and dinner, please add US 90 per person per day. You can also add an all-inclusive meals and drinks package to your room rate @ US 170 per person daily.

Daily rates:

US $695 / $840 from Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017

US $795 / $950 from Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017

in Hillside Deluxe and Premium accommodation respectively.

All above rates – rooms and meals – are subject to 10% tax and 10% service. Restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offers. New bookings only. Offers subject to availability at the resort.

IF YOU PREBOOK THE BREAKFAST AND DINNER PLAN OR THE ALL INCLUSIVE PLAN, THE PLAN WILL BE PROVIDED FREE OF CHARGE ON YOUR 5TH FREE NIGHT

Call 1 800 223 1108 or email us at ansechastanet@ansechastanet.com.

Bay Gardens Resorts

No Minimum Night Stay

Save up to 40% off Accommodations + Receive up to US $150.00 resort credit for longer stays.

Rates starting at US $100.00 per night at the 3-star Bay Gardens Inn

Rates starting at US $105.00 per night at the 3-star Bay Gardens Hotel

Rates starting at US $174.00 per night at the 4-star Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa

Travel Dates: September 1st – December 19th, 2017

Book until: December 19th, 2017

Calabash Cove

Save 50% at Calabash Cove with rates starting at $310 per night/DBL which includes a full breakfast daily.

Package deal:

The Saint Lucia Escapade offers 5 nights in a Sunset Oceanview Junior Suite, Breakfast Daily, a special turndown service on your first night with chocolates & champagne, a Land & Sea excursion to Soufriere, VAT & Service Charges at a cost of $2,285

Book Now for travel up to 23 December 2017. Contact 800.917.2683 or reservations@calabashcove.com

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Fall Savings package with savings of up to 65% for bookings by September 30, 2017 and travel October 1, 2017 through December 20, 2017. Premium all-inclusive rates start at $159 per person, per night, double occupancy for stays of five nights or more. Kids ages 3-17 stay for $63 per night and kids under three stays for free. All rates include airport transfers from Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport, hotel taxes and gratuities as well as free in-room Wi-Fi, unlimited à la carte and buffet dining, CocoLand Kidz Klub. To book call Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa toll-free from North America at 877-252-0304 or visitcbayresort.com.

Percentage of savings: Up to 65%

Travel dates: October 1-December 20 2017

Expiration date: For bookings by September 30, 2017

Restrictions: Offer valid for new bookings only and cannot be combined with any other sale or promotion.

Coco Palm

Garden View Room with breakfast now US$115 a night

All – Inclusive Garden View Room now US$210 a night

Offer Details:

Minimum of 3-night stay applies for All-Inclusive package

Travel dates: 01 Sept – 31 Oct 17

Room rates are based on single or double occupancy inclusive of full breakfast daily

Rates are subject of 10% service charge & 10% VAT

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort

50% Flash Sale

Offer Details:

Save up to 50% off your choice of cottage

Travel until October 31st, 2017

Book by July 31st, 2017

Applies to new bookings only

Rates are exclusive of 10% service charge and 10% VAT

Harmony Suites

Classic Suites – US$80.00

Premium Suites – US$96.00

Extra person – US$25.00

The above rates are inclusive of 20% taxes without meals, based on single or double occupancy

Jade Mountain

TAKE FIVE AT JADE MOUNTAIN

Enjoy a 5th NIGHT FREE at JADE MOUNTAIN during selected 2017 dates when reserving a Sky Jacuzzi suite or a Star or Moon infinity pool sanctuary on either our daily rate or our TOTAL ROMANCE PACKAGE. Only a few sanctuaries are available in each category on basis of this promotion so book as early as possible to ensure your desired travel dates are available.

JADE MOUNTAIN daily rates per couple, per night, are:

US 1,110 / 1,540 / 1,855 (Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017)

US 1,220 / 1,700 / 2,015 (Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017)

in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively.

Add breakfast and dinner for US 200 per couple daily. Add an all-inclusive meal plan for US 360 per couple daily.

Room and Meal Plan Rates are subject to a 10% Service Charge and 10% VAT. The VAT rate is set by government and may change without notice.

Restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offers. New bookings only. Offers subject to availability at the resort.

On basis of our all-inclusive Total Romance package, the TAKE 5 rates for a 5 night stay are:

US $ 7,956 / 10,020 / 11,532 (Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017)

6 night stay add: US 1,764 / 2,280 / 2,658

in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively

US $ 8,484 / 10,788 / 12,300 (Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017)

6 night stay add: US 1,896 / 2,472 / 2,850

in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively.

Call 1-800-223-1108 or email us at jademountain@ansechastanet.com

Ladera

Promotion: Early Booking Bonus

Book 4 nights or more and receive 30% OFF

Booking Code: 30OFF

Book By: 30th September, 2017

Travel Dates: 1st July to 21st December, 2017 Blackout Dates: 5th to 20th September, 2017 Room types: Hilltop Dream Suite, Heritage Suite, Suite at Paradise Ridge

Restrictions: Can’t be combined with any other promotions.

Four (4) night’s minimum stay applicable.

Cancellation: Standard cancellation penalties apply.

Rates start from USD $627.00 per night

Mango Beach Inn

FALL SUPERSAVER DISCOUNT PACKAGE: 1 SEPTEMBER – 31 NOVEMBER

Our offer this year is a 40% discount on all rooms, free welcome drink, free breakfast, and unlimited free ferry pass

Deluxe rooms with AC & private patio are reduced from US$200 a night to US$120

Budget rooms are reduced from US150 a night to US$90 a night

Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort

60% off

Book now till November 30th, 2017

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina by Capella

Marigot Bay Stay Longer with Free Nights

With so much to do at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina and around the area, why not enjoy an extra night or two with our compliments! Linger longer and treat yourself to more activities and more savings as we have something for everyone and you’ll always find the best rates guaranteed plus a feeling of a warm welcome.

Offer: Stay Longer with Free Nights – Stay 3 Nights, pay for 2 Every 3rd night is free!

Booking window: Until further notice

Travel window: June 1, 2017 – December 18, 2017

Categories: All room categories

Promo Code: Stay 3 Pay 2

Notes: Free nights are consecutive (i.e. Stay 6, Pay for 4) BP, MAP and All-Inclusive Meal Plans are additional on free nights Promotion cannot be combined with other offers and promotions

St Lucia Friends and Family Suite Getaway

The most memorable trips are the ones where you travel together with friends and family. We are offering a free luxurious Suite upgrade with a spacious living room, modern Italian kitchen, comfortable beds with the finest linens where you can count on warm service with your friends and family around you.

Offer: Book a Two Bedroom Suite for the price of a One Bedroom Suite! 1 Bedroom Resort View upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Resort View 1 Bedroom Bay View upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Bay View 1 Bedroom Penthouse upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Penthouse

Book a Three Bedroom Suite for the price of a Two Bedroom Suite! 2 Bedroom Bay View upgrade to a 3 Bedroom Bay View 2 Bedroom Penthouse upgrade to a 3 Bedroom Penthouse

Restrictions: Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions

Travel window: June 1, 2017 – December 18, 2017

Sandals Resorts

Book any of our three Luxury Included® resorts in St. Lucia and save up to 65% off and receive up to $635 in instant booking bonus. Additionally, book 7 nights or more and receive 1 night free!* Rates start at just $216 per person per night. *

Disclaimer: http://www.sandals.com/disclaimers/SandalsStLuciaTouristBoardFallandWinter/

Tet Rouge

10% off our regular rates for stays between October 1 and December 15, 2017.

Complimentary bottle of sparkling wine

Applies to new bookings only

Rates are exclusive of 10% VAT

Discounted rates can be seen on our website: http://www.tetrouge.com

Ti Kaye Resort & Spa

20% off rooms

Offers are for a minimum 3-night stay

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Escape to Windjammer Landing this summer or fall for the Soleil Festival and receive 40% off our Retail Rates in the accommodation of your choice