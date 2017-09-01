‘Discover Your Escape’ Campaign Launches

(Thursday, 31 August 2017) This fall, Saint Lucia launches its ‘Discover Your Escape’ campaign. Discover Your Escape encourages travellers to build a bespoke vacation experience whether the choice is romance in the beautiful tropics; diving the lively turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea; a healing journey steeped in nature’s goodness, or relaxation in luxurious comfort.
Saint Lucia boasts more than 100 sites and attractions, 30 well-known beaches and a plethora of hotel/resort accommodations. Travellers are encouraged to let their imagination marry the island’s magnificence and create their perfect escape.
Saint Lucia’s Soleil Festival series continues this fall with the Country& Blues Festival from September 27 -30. October is Arts and Heritage celebration on the island and it displays its unique flavours and Caribbean accents with a month of activities celebrating its creole culture, culminating in the largest festival day onOctober 29 Jounen Kweyol (Creole Day).
Hotels and resorts island-wide are offering attractive discounts of up to 65% off their standard rates.
For more information about Discover Your Escape and special vacation deals, visit: www.stlucia.org/discoveryourescape
Alize Inn
Valid September, November 2017 to December 15, 2017
Single or Double 2 nights for 160 $US extra night 65$US
Single or Double 5 nights for 350 $US extra night 60$US
Rates are net and includes a complimentary continental Breakfast
Children 5 to 11 years per night 15$US
Anse Chastanet
Saint Lucia Getaway
Enjoy a 5th night free at Anse Chastanet! Travel March 15 – Dec 19, 2017. Minimum stay 5 nights
Enjoy your 5th night free of charge in the categories Hillside Deluxe and Premium on the basis of our daily rate. If you pre-book one of our meal plans such as MAP (Breakfast and Dinner) or AI (all inclusive- all meals and most beverages), your free night will include same meal plan free of charge. To add breakfast and dinner, please add US 90 per person per day. You can also add an all-inclusive meals and drinks package to your room rate @ US 170 per person daily.
Daily rates:
US $695 / $840 from Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017
US $795 / $950 from Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017
in Hillside Deluxe and Premium accommodation respectively.
All above rates – rooms and meals – are subject to 10% tax and 10% service. Restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offers. New bookings only. Offers subject to availability at the resort.
IF YOU PREBOOK THE BREAKFAST AND DINNER PLAN OR THE ALL INCLUSIVE PLAN, THE PLAN WILL BE PROVIDED FREE OF CHARGE ON YOUR 5TH FREE NIGHT
Call 1 800 223 1108 or email us at ansechastanet@ansechastanet.com.
Bay Gardens Resorts
No Minimum Night Stay
Save up to 40% off Accommodations + Receive up to US $150.00 resort credit for longer stays.
Rates starting at US $100.00 per night at the 3-star Bay Gardens Inn
Rates starting at US $105.00 per night at the 3-star Bay Gardens Hotel
Rates starting at US $174.00 per night at the 4-star Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa
Travel Dates: September 1st – December 19th, 2017
Book until: December 19th, 2017
Calabash Cove
Save 50% at Calabash Cove with rates starting at $310 per night/DBL which includes a full breakfast daily.
Package deal:
The Saint Lucia Escapade offers 5 nights in a Sunset Oceanview Junior Suite, Breakfast Daily, a special turndown service on your first night with chocolates & champagne, a Land & Sea excursion to Soufriere, VAT & Service Charges at a cost of $2,285
Book Now for travel up to 23 December 2017. Contact 800.917.2683 or reservations@calabashcove.com
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa
Fall Savings package with savings of up to 65% for bookings by September 30, 2017 and travel October 1, 2017 through December 20, 2017. Premium all-inclusive rates start at $159 per person, per night, double occupancy for stays of five nights or more. Kids ages 3-17 stay for $63 per night and kids under three stays for free. All rates include airport transfers from Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport, hotel taxes and gratuities as well as free in-room Wi-Fi, unlimited à la carte and buffet dining, CocoLand Kidz Klub. To book call Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa toll-free from North America at 877-252-0304 or visitcbayresort.com.
Percentage of savings: Up to 65%
Travel dates: October 1-December 20 2017
Expiration date: For bookings by September 30, 2017
Restrictions: Offer valid for new bookings only and cannot be combined with any other sale or promotion.
Coco Palm
Garden View Room with breakfast now US$115 a night
All – Inclusive Garden View Room now US$210 a night
Offer Details:
Minimum of 3-night stay applies for All-Inclusive package
Travel dates: 01 Sept – 31 Oct 17
Room rates are based on single or double occupancy inclusive of full breakfast daily
Rates are subject of 10% service charge & 10% VAT
Fond Doux Plantation & Resort
50% Flash Sale
Offer Details:
Save up to 50% off your choice of cottage
Travel until October 31st, 2017
Book by July 31st, 2017
Applies to new bookings only
Rates are exclusive of 10% service charge and 10% VAT
Harmony Suites
Classic Suites – US$80.00
Premium Suites – US$96.00
Extra person – US$25.00
The above rates are inclusive of 20% taxes without meals, based on single or double occupancy
Jade Mountain
TAKE FIVE AT JADE MOUNTAIN
Enjoy a 5th NIGHT FREE at JADE MOUNTAIN during selected 2017 dates when reserving a Sky Jacuzzi suite or a Star or Moon infinity pool sanctuary on either our daily rate or our TOTAL ROMANCE PACKAGE. Only a few sanctuaries are available in each category on basis of this promotion so book as early as possible to ensure your desired travel dates are available.
JADE MOUNTAIN daily rates per couple, per night, are:
US 1,110 / 1,540 / 1,855 (Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017)
US 1,220 / 1,700 / 2,015 (Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017)
in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively.
Add breakfast and dinner for US 200 per couple daily. Add an all-inclusive meal plan for US 360 per couple daily.
Room and Meal Plan Rates are subject to a 10% Service Charge and 10% VAT. The VAT rate is set by government and may change without notice.
Restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offers. New bookings only. Offers subject to availability at the resort.
On basis of our all-inclusive Total Romance package, the TAKE 5 rates for a 5 night stay are:
US $ 7,956 / 10,020 / 11,532 (Jun 1 – Oct 31, 2017)
6 night stay add: US 1,764 / 2,280 / 2,658
in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively
US $ 8,484 / 10,788 / 12,300 (Nov 1 – Dec 19, 2017)
6 night stay add: US 1,896 / 2,472 / 2,850
in Sky, Star and Moon sanctuaries respectively.
Call 1-800-223-1108 or email us at jademountain@ansechastanet.com
Ladera
Promotion: Early Booking Bonus
Book 4 nights or more and receive 30% OFF
Booking Code: 30OFF
Book By: 30th September, 2017
Travel Dates: 1st July to 21st December, 2017 Blackout Dates: 5th to 20th September, 2017 Room types: Hilltop Dream Suite, Heritage Suite, Suite at Paradise Ridge
Restrictions: Can’t be combined with any other promotions.
Four (4) night’s minimum stay applicable.
Cancellation: Standard cancellation penalties apply.
Rates start from USD $627.00 per night
Mango Beach Inn
FALL SUPERSAVER DISCOUNT PACKAGE: 1 SEPTEMBER – 31 NOVEMBER
Our offer this year is a 40% discount on all rooms, free welcome drink, free breakfast, and unlimited free ferry pass
- Deluxe rooms with AC & private patio are reduced from US$200 a night to US$120
Budget rooms are reduced from US150 a night to US$90 a night
Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort
60% off
Book now till November 30th, 2017
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina by Capella
Marigot Bay Stay Longer with Free Nights
With so much to do at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina and around the area, why not enjoy an extra night or two with our compliments! Linger longer and treat yourself to more activities and more savings as we have something for everyone and you’ll always find the best rates guaranteed plus a feeling of a warm welcome.
Offer: Stay Longer with Free Nights – Stay 3 Nights, pay for 2 Every 3rd night is free!
Booking window: Until further notice
Travel window: June 1, 2017 – December 18, 2017
Categories: All room categories
Promo Code: Stay 3 Pay 2
Notes: Free nights are consecutive (i.e. Stay 6, Pay for 4) BP, MAP and All-Inclusive Meal Plans are additional on free nights Promotion cannot be combined with other offers and promotions
- St Lucia Friends and Family Suite Getaway
The most memorable trips are the ones where you travel together with friends and family. We are offering a free luxurious Suite upgrade with a spacious living room, modern Italian kitchen, comfortable beds with the finest linens where you can count on warm service with your friends and family around you.
Offer: Book a Two Bedroom Suite for the price of a One Bedroom Suite! 1 Bedroom Resort View upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Resort View 1 Bedroom Bay View upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Bay View 1 Bedroom Penthouse upgrade to a 2 Bedroom Penthouse
Book a Three Bedroom Suite for the price of a Two Bedroom Suite! 2 Bedroom Bay View upgrade to a 3 Bedroom Bay View 2 Bedroom Penthouse upgrade to a 3 Bedroom Penthouse
Restrictions: Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions
Travel window: June 1, 2017 – December 18, 2017
Sandals Resorts
Book any of our three Luxury Included® resorts in St. Lucia and save up to 65% off and receive up to $635 in instant booking bonus. Additionally, book 7 nights or more and receive 1 night free!* Rates start at just $216 per person per night. *
Disclaimer: http://www.sandals.com/disclaimers/SandalsStLuciaTouristBoardFallandWinter/
Tet Rouge
10% off our regular rates for stays between October 1 and December 15, 2017.
Complimentary bottle of sparkling wine
Applies to new bookings only
Rates are exclusive of 10% VAT
Discounted rates can be seen on our website: http://www.tetrouge.com
Ti Kaye Resort & Spa
20% off rooms
Offers are for a minimum 3-night stay
Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort
Escape to Windjammer Landing this summer or fall for the Soleil Festival and receive 40% off our Retail Rates in the accommodation of your choice
- Minimum 5 nights in the accommodation of your choice
- Complimentary daily breakfast
- US$ 200.00 Resort Credit
- Full use of non-motorized water sports
- Welcome cocktail upon arrival
- Foot ritual treatment at The Spa
- Full use of the Fitness Center with a comprehensive array of fitness equipment, cardio machines, free weights and yoga studio
- Complimentary Wi-Fi resort wide