DISABILITY ASSESSMENT PROJECT LAUNCHED

Stephy Anius July 2, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

St. Lucia is one of 4 Caribbean nations selected to be part of a special project that seeks to gather and organize information on disabilities. The other Caribbean nations chosen for this project are Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Jamaica.

 

