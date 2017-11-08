Director of Information Services the Subject of Police Investigation after Alleged Assault

The Director of the Government Information Service [DIS] Clement Wulf-Soulage is at the center of a police investigation into an alleged assault.

Video of the controversial incident has gone viral on social media. Wulf-Soulage can be seen and heard spewing verbal threats at local journalist and Communications Officer at St. Jude Hospital, Shervon Alfred.

According to media reports, Alfred who recorded the incident said he met the DIS and associates at a bar in Soufriere on the evening of November 5. Alfred reportedly alleges that Wulf-Soulagewas was making disparaging remarks about Saint Lucians. That’s when Alfred decided to conduct an impromptu interview with the DIS using his mobile phone.

The cellphone footage captured the Alfred requesting Wulf-Soulage repeat himself before the first verbal threat was recorded.

“You want me to kick your a**” – DIS

Wulf-Soulage then advanced toward Alfred during which, more threatening remarks can be heard. A female who is believed to have accompanied Alfred to the bar reportedly attempted to diffuse the situation.

That’s when a brief skirmish ensued during which the DIS can be seen attempting to shove one person who cannot be seen on camera.

“Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me!” – DIS

Another man, reportedly an acquaintance of the DIS intervened by leading him away. Attempts were made by another associate of the DIS to obstruct the view of Alfred’s mobile phone camera.

“You don’t tell me what to do…this guy is the director of Information Services…are you kidding me” – Shervon Alfred

The video ended after 45 seconds however, the incident has gone viral and is now being investigated by the Soufriere Police department. HTS News4orce can confirm that Alfred and another individual have lodged formal complaints with law enforcement against DIS Wulf-Soulage following the incident. Soufriere police reportedly have collected statements in connection with incident; however, no arrests have been made.

The government appointed Clement Wulf-Soulage as Director of the Government Information Service in March, 2017. Former DIS Denys Springer has called for Wulf-Soulage to step-down amid the controversy.

Meanwhile Alfred who is reportedly exploring his legal options has disclosed to News4orce that he is conferring with his lawyers.