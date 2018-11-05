DIGICEL LAUNCHES SUPERFAST LTE NETWORK

[Press Release] Digicel customers can now enjoy blazing-fast mobile speeds on St. Lucia’s only island-wide superfast Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network.

The move is part of Digicel’s promise to take things to the next level with an ongoing global network expansion. LTE is the very latest in commercially available mobile data technology, packing speeds up to ten times faster than 4G. It is capable of running multiple applications smoothly, allowing customers to share large files in real-time and multi-task to their heart’s content. With speeds that surpass anything on a personal computer, it also enables glitch-free High Definition (HD) videos and streaming in real-time, whether on a smartphone, tablet or other internet-enabled device.

The launch of LTE is another first-to-market for Digicel and is also a major step in equipping St. Lucia with the most modern communications and entertainment infrastructure, while improving the country’s rate of internet penetration. To this, Siobhan James-Alexander, CEO of Digicel St. Lucia commented, “Besides upgrading the way people connect, LTE gives a boost to local productivity and opens up significant earning and employment opportunities for the people of St. Lucia.”

In its World Development Report (2016) the World Bank showed how a ten percentage point increase in broadband penetration can increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.38 percentage points in developing economies. With LTE, St. Lucia can drive digital transformation and systematically restructure the society, getting the most out of services like e-commerce, e-learning and e-government.

“Digicel brings the only island-wide LTE network to St. Lucia changing the way our customers connect, work and play. We’re very excited about moving data at much faster speeds so our customers can enjoy a more seamless experience with us. ,” said James-Alexander. “The new LTE data network will work seamlessly with its existing 4G network – making Digicel the only LTE network to deliver lightning-fast mobile data across all of St. Lucia.”

Additionally, with the launch of the new LTE network, Digicel has rolled out an improved suite of Freedom Postpaid and Prepaid plans, offering customers two hours of free video streaming every day, unlimited WhatsApp, Digicel calling, up to 50GBs of data and more.

