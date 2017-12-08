Digicel hosts 6th annual Festival of Fun Day for special needs kids

(PRESS RELEASE) – Digicel continues to maintain its strong alliance with the special needs community in St. Lucia with the hosting of its annual Festival of Fun Day.

The festival coincides with the ‘International Day for Persons with Disabilities’, observed every December 03, since 1992, by the United Nations.

The Festival took place on Thursday, December 07, 2017 at the Beausejour Indoor Facility from 10:00 am and saw hundreds of students from all over Saint Lucia in attendance.

Through strategic collaborations with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Special Education Department and Sacred Sports Foundation, Digicel as the major partner, has for the past five years delivered extraordinary fun filled experiences to the students, with 2017 being no different.

The day commenced with a brief welcome opening ceremony with Mr. Dale St. Juste as the Master of Ceremonies. In special attendance was Honourable Leonard Montoute, Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment.

Siobhan James-Alexander, CEO Digicel, St. Lucia, highlighted the company’s delight is delivering yet another Festival.

She noted, “Digicel is pleased and excited to host the 6th annual Digicel Festival of Fun Day. We made every effort to ensure it is a day filled with fun and laughter for our special needs family. It is in keeping with this year’s theme for International day of persons with disabilities which was “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all” and the UN 2030 agenda of “Leave no one behind”, that Digicel continues to support the special needs initiative in Saint Lucia. It is absolutely important for us to continue to strive for a fully inclusive society where no one feels disadvantaged for any reason.”

She added, “We must also recognize the immense contribution of the teachers and caregivers for this community, thanks for always being here to support us and the children under your care. You each do a fantastic job, keep up the fantastic work you are doing.”

The energetic students were able to take a break from their studies to engage in fun sports, face painting, bouncy castles and other activities.

Digicel would like to thank corporate partners that include Peter and Company Limited, and Harry Edwards Jewelers for their contribution to the event that brought broad smiles to the faces of the youngsters.