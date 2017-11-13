Digicel 4-Day Championships: Official points standings after the third round

(CWI) – Following are the Official Points Standings after the third round of matches ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

POINTS SYSTEM

Scoring of Points: As below plus any points under the bonus points system –

Completed match (win)

12 points for the winner + batting + bowling points + pace bowling points

Scores equal in a completed match (tie)

6 points each team + batting + bowling points + pace bowling points

Incomplete match (draw)

3 points each team + batting + bowling points + pace bowling points

Abandoned match (no-result)

In the event of a match being abandoned without any play having taken place 1 point each

Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch

Home Team 0

Visiting Team 12

Referee awarding match

Team Awarded Match 12

Other Team 0

Bonus Points

(a) Batting and bowling points awarded for performances in the first 110 overs of each team’s first innings only and retained whatever the result of the match.

A maximum of five batting points will be awarded based on runs scored by each team as follows:

200 to 249 runs – 1 point

250 to 299 runs – 2 points

300 to 349 runs – 3 points

350 to 399 runs – 4 points

400 runs or over – 5 points

A maximum of three bowling points will be awarded based on wickets taken by each team as follows:

3 to 5 wickets taken – 1 point

6 to 8 wickets taken – 2 points

9 to 10 wickets taken – 3 points

For the avoidance of doubt, “wickets taken” shall relate exclusively to batsmen dismissed under Laws 30 to 39 inclusive and to batsmen retired out.

If penalty runs are awarded to a team which at that time had faced less than 110 overs in their first innings, or completed their first innings before they had faced 110 overs, those penalty runs will be considered as counting towards the total as far as the award of bonus points is concerned.

If penalty runs are awarded to a team which had already faced 110 overs or more in their first innings, or had previously completed their first innings after they had faced 110 overs, those penalty runs will not be considered as counting towards the total as far as the award of bonus points is concerned.

(b) Pace Bowling Points awarded for each wicket taken by a pace bowler during the match in both the first and second innings.

0.2 pace bowling points will be awarded to the fielding team and will be retained whatever the outcome of the match. Each team must declare its pace bowlers to the Match Referee on the team sheet at the Toss. Points will only be awarded to those wickets taken by pace bowlers who have been declared on the team sheet at the Toss.