“Not only for now, but for life” is the message to politicians from the president of the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities, who is calling on the government of Saint Lucia to follow in its regional neighbours’ footsteps.

Mr. Merphilus James recently returned on island after delivering the feature address the Annual General Meeting for the sister council in Dominica.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit