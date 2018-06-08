Home / News Updates / Dept of Infrastructure to undertake traffic count surveys

Dept of Infrastructure to undertake traffic count surveys

Rehani Isidore June 8, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

GIS – THE DEPARTMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE WILL UNDERTAKE THE FOUR-MONTH SURVEY STARTING IN JUNE.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Energy, under the project Roads Management System (RAMS) wishes to inform the general public that the department will be undertaking traffic count surveys over the entire island. This is to facilitate data collection for the new RAMS project.

The public is hereby informed that pneumatic metro counters are being placed strategically around the island to facilitate the collection of the traffic data.  Due to the sensitive nature of this survey, the department is therefore requesting that the public refrain from tampering with the equipment, as it will affect the quality of the data.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to ask for your full cooperation in this regard, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

