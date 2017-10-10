Dept of Education Offers Enrollment Opportunities for Displaced Dominica Students

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to advise the general public of the school registration process for students from our sister islands, affected by the passage of recent hurricanes.

Any family wishing to enroll students at primary and secondary schools, both public and private, MUST register at the Educational, Evaluation and Assessment Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations on the third floor Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries.

The Department wishes for a smooth processing of those students, and as such solicits the cooperation of all involved