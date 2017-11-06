Dept of Education Commends 3 Saint Lucian UWI Valedictorians

GIS – MINISTER FOR EDUCATION, DR. GALE RIGOBERT LAUDED THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF RHYESA JOSEPH, ZIA BARNARD, AND YENVER CAEZAR

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council has commended three extraordinary Saint Lucian students who were selected as valedictorians at the University of the West Indies.

Rhyesa Joseph of Vieux Fort was named valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences (UWI Cavehill Campus). Zia Barnard of Choiseul was selected as valedictorian for the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, and Science and Technology at the UWI St Augustine Campus; and Yenver Caezar of Gros Islet, is the valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences at the UWI St Augustine Campus.

The NYC stated that young persons with such achievements serve as role models for Saint Lucia’s youth, and congratulated all other graduates of the University of the West Indies.

Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert also lauded the students’ achievements.

“I am extremely proud of the three young Saint Lucians who graduated from the University of the West Indies as Valedictorians. Rhyesa Joseph, Zia Barnard, and Yenver Caezar, I would like to wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Keep making your parents, family, friends and country proud,” the minister stated.