Department of Transport announces fare adjustments on Route 4B

December 5, 2017

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Economic Development, Transport and Civil Aviation would like to inform the general public of the fare adjustments to take effect on Route 4B from December 4, 2017, pursuant to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Public Omni-bus Fares) (Amendment) Regulations, 2017.

The Department reminds public Omni-bus owners and drivers that, a driver of an Omni-bus shall not charge or demand more than the fares chargeable.

The Department reminds also that the fares, in relation to the route which the public Omni-bus has been authorised to ply, should be clearly displayed inside the Omni-bus.

The Department of Transport therefore, seeks the cooperation of both the general public owners and drivers.

 

