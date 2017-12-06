Department of Sustainable Development to Develop Environmental Management Legislation

(PRESS RELEASE) – On December 06th -07th, the Department of Sustainable Development (DSD) of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, will be hosting a stakeholder consultation to develop legislation aimed at enhancing environmental management in Saint Lucia.

This initiative is being conducted through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission (OECS), in collaboration with the European Union-Global Climate Change Alliance Project on Climate Change Adaptation and Sustainable Land Management in the Eastern Caribbean (EU GCCA CCA SLM Project). This consultation will be facilitated by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), which is co-funding this initiative through the EU-funded “Powering Innovations in Civil Society and Enterprises for Sustainability in the Caribbean” (PISCES) project.

The dialogue at the stakeholder consultation will facilitate the development of a revised draft Environmental Management Bill and supporting Pollution Regulations, as well as the development of new Climate Change Legislation. The current work programme of the DSD is quite varied and includes Renewable Energy, Climate Change, Chemicals Management, Biodiversity, Coastal Zone and Protected Areas Management; therefore, the development of such legislation can be greatly appreciated.

Key for consideration would be the need to avoid duplication in mandates, while covering relevant grey areas, especially in light of emerging developments at the national, regional and international levels. The Minister for Sustainable Development endorses the need for this legislation as being critical to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the Department in carrying out its mandate.

The two- day workshop will bring together technical officers from a range of government agencies, as well as managers and users of natural resources, representing civil society. The workshop will be held at the Orchid Gardens Conference Room in Union, commencing at 8:30 a.m.