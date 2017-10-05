Department of Education extends Gratitude to Saint Lucian Teachers

PRESS RELEASE:-On this auspicious occasion of World Teachers’ Day 2017, the Department of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations expresses profound gratitude to all teachers of Saint Lucia for their unwavering commitment to educating student generations past and present. The fact that teachers are the backbone of any society cannot be downplayed. The teaching profession has become increasingly challenging in our ever-evolving technological environment. Bearing this in mind, the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development applauds the efforts of Saint Lucian teachers who are striving to nurture and inspire students to unlock their full potential.

A reflection on the theme “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers” for World Teachers’ Day 2017 and how this theme applies to the Saint Lucian context, calls to mind the fourth United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of “ensuring inclusive and quality education for all, and promoting lifelong learning.” Quality education demands a cadre of quality teachers. The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development recognises and supports the view that teachers must be in a position to access and take advantage of opportunities that will strengthen their competence, both in terms of pedagogy and content.

It must be noted that World Teachers’ Day 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the 1997 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel.

This UNESCO Recommendation emphasises the value of ensuring quality education even at the level of Higher Education because similar to teaching at the levels of infant, primary, and secondary, “teaching in higher education is a profession requiring expert knowledge, specialized skills, and pedagogical competence.”

Out of a real sense of appreciation for teachers and the vital contribution that they continue to make to nation-building, the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development salutes all teachers for going above and beyond the call of duty to educate and empower students of Saint Lucia.

Happy World Teachers’ Day and may all teachers across Saint Lucia have a wonderful Teachers’ Appreciation Week!