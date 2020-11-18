One Dennery family is recounting the harrowing story of almost being swept out to sea by raging flood waters caused by a weekend trough.
The coastal village has been harried by adverse weather over the past month.
One Dennery family is recounting the harrowing story of almost being swept out to sea by raging flood waters caused by a weekend trough.
The coastal village has been harried by adverse weather over the past month.
The St. Lucia labor party (SLP) has endorsed a candidate for Micoud North. Best …