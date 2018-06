Community pageants continued on the weekend and the community of Dennery crowned a new carnival queen.

5 young ladies vied for the title at the Dennery Multipurpose Grounds on Saturday June 23rd.

After a night of tough competition, Cylena Henry was crowned Miss Dennery 2018.

