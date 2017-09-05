Delayed Start At Ave Maria Infant

After 2 months of vacation, parents and students returned to the Ave Maria girls primary school eager to commence the new academic term, only to find the building closed.

According to officials, the opening was delayed due to a termite infestation.

But, parents were not pleased with the postponement.

Concerned parents and guardians are beseeching the respective ministries to do better in ensuring that school buildings are up to par before the start of the new school term.

Monday September 4th marked the opening of the new academic school year for pre-school, primary and secondary students across Saint Lucia.