“De Ashanti” found alive, 5 day search ends

Legendary Calypsonian Herman “De Ashanti” Hippolyte has been found. The veteran performer was last seen on Friday June 15th 2018.

According to preliminary reports, the former Calypso King, dehydrated, battered and bruised was discovered almost 5 days later, on Tuesday June 19th 2018 along the Calvary Road by residents at the foot of Mount of Pleasant.

He was found between the 5 and 5:30pm Tuesday.

The details surrounding his disappearance and discovery are still murky, but loved ones indicate that Hippolyte may have been the victim of a kidnapping. According to his wife, the Calypsonian was robbed by assailants who beat him with a piece of wood.

News 4orce spoke to his wife Merline Hippolyte about an hour after he was conveyed to the medical facility. “De Ashanti” was receiving treatment for his injuries at the Victoria Hospital.

Merline Hippolyte said she is relieved to have him back. The Police Force is reportedly investigating the incident.

