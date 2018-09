One Castries Business Is Picking Up The Pieces After Two Vehicles Veered Out Of Control And Smashed Into The Entrance Of A Dax Supermarket Branch On Thursday Night. No Life-Threatening Injuries Were Reported, But Damages To The Supermarket Have Been Estimated In The Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars.

