DARING ROBBERY AT EASTWINDS HOTEL

DARING ROBBERY AT EASTWINDS HOTEL

Stephy Anius December 7, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Another daring robbery at gun point has left the staff of the East Winds Hotel at Marisule shaken. The lone gunman breaks into the hotel and demands cash. The management of the hotel had up to news time on Friday not officially reported the crime.

