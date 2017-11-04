Daren Sammy’s Rajshahi Kings fall to Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League

[ESPNcricinfo] Rangpur Riders 155 for 4 (Mithun 46, Bopara 39*) beat Rajshahi Kings154 for 8 (Talukdar 47, Sammy 29, Najmul 2-20, Malinga 2-34) by six wickets.

In a game that lasted much longer than the average T20, even after taking into account time allowances, Rangpur Riders coasted to a six-wicket win against Rajshahi Kings. Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 39 off 23 balls lent the flourish to their chase of 155, after Mohammad Mithun and Shahriar Nafees set them up with vital knocks upfront.

Rajshahi were left to rue two dropped catches – by Luke Wright and Samit Patel – at crunch moments. They may also reflect on missed opportunities with the bat, posting just 154 for 8, achieved largely because of late flourish from Daren Sammy, the captain, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Malinga’s infamous welcome

On his BPL debut, Lasith Malinga was in for harsh punishment from Rony Talukdar, who hit him for two fours and a nonchalant flick for six over midwicket. A last-ball single capped off a 15-run over that gave Rajshahi an explosive beginning.

The fizzle

After a flying start, Rajshahi slipped from 61 for 1 to 90 for 5. That was largely because of an excellent catch from Thisara Perera to dismiss Luke Wright and a poor choice of stroke from Mushfiqur Rahim, out reverse sweeping. The slide continued when Malinga found his mojo, trapping Samit Patel with a toe-crusher. Talukdar’s dismissal to a slow Mashrafe off-cutter completed the slide.