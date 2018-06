The Grace Combined School ended reading month 2018 with a special visit from Saint Lucia’s sports icon and cricket superstar Daren Sammy.

The students listened in awe, as the cricketing champion read books from the school library.

They also took the opportunity to get the sporting celebrity to sign their favourite story books.

