St. Lucia’s Daren Sammy has been named captain of the St. Lucia Stars. The Stars made the official announcement on Saturday June 8th.

Sammy will be supported by the likes of Keddy Lesporis, Andre Fletcher, John Campbell, Obed Mc Coy, Lasith Malinga and Kesrick Williams.

The Stars will do their best to dethrone defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The tournament will run from September 4th to October 12th 2019.