Daren Sammy led Avatar City Blazters to inaugural Saint Lucia Premier League T20 Title

[The grand final of the 2017 Saint Lucia Premier League T20 competition got on the way just after 5pm on Sunday afternoon. After inclement weather caused organizers to shift the semi final and final from the Soufriere Mini Stadium, hundreds of cricket fans graced the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux-Fort in anticipation of the inaugural event. In this match up, the undefeated Choiseul Craft Master took on the Daren Sammy led Avatar City Blazters.

After winning the toss, captain Audy Alexander and the Craft Masters opted to take the field. After 10 overs, the Avatar City Blazters were progressing slowly at 66/2, with both opening batsmen back in the pavillion.

But, a spectacular innings of 75 from 57 deliveries by Stephen Naitrum and 62 from 35 balls from captain Daren Sammy, provided some much-needed boost to the score for the team representing the capital of Saint Lucia.

After both batsmen got out, it was the Johnel Eugene show! The young talented batsman, perhaps upset from not being named on the West Indies under 19 training camp, showed Saint Lucians what true class was really about. Johnel hit 35 from just 10 deliveries to push the City Blasters to an even 200/4 after 20 overs. Eugene hit 4 fours and 3 effortless sixes to silence the predominantly Choiseul crowd.

In response, the Craft Masters lost wickets at regular intervals as they got to 142/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Audy Alexander top scored with 49 from 41 deliveries.

As a result, Daren Sammy and the City Blasters won by 59 runs to become the first ever champions of the Saint Lucia Premier League.

Source: Stluciasportsonline.com