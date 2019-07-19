DAREN SAMMY FOUNDATION OPEN FOR SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) is open for applications for the DSF Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
Applicants must meet the criteria to be eligible for the scholarship.
Criteria:
Citizen of Saint Lucia
Between the ages of 10 to 17
Enrolled in primary or secondary school
Aspiring athletes who are part of the school team, community or local league team or a club member for extra-curricular activities
Students from low-income families
Continuous improvement in school grades
Passing Grade of 70% and over
Copies of the report cards/books for the last three terms MUST be submitted with ALL applications. This applies to new applicants as well as current grant holders seeking renewal scholarships.
Deadline is July 22nd 2019.