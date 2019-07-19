DAREN SAMMY FOUNDATION OPEN FOR SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) is open for applications for the DSF Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

Applicants must meet the criteria to be eligible for the scholarship.

Criteria:

Citizen of Saint Lucia

Between the ages of 10 to 17

Enrolled in primary or secondary school

Aspiring athletes who are part of the school team, community or local league team or a club member for extra-curricular activities

Students from low-income families

Continuous improvement in school grades

Passing Grade of 70% and over

Copies of the report cards/books for the last three terms MUST be submitted with ALL applications. This applies to new applicants as well as current grant holders seeking renewal scholarships.

Deadline is July 22nd 2019.