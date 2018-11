The Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School Is Still Trying To Cope With The Loss Of One Student Who Died Tragically In A Bexon Highway Car Crash On October 30th. Another Is Recovering At Hospital. The Education Ministry Has Since Deployed Counselors To Help Students And Teachers Manage Their Grief, Which Has Shown Some Sign Of Improvement At The School. HTS News4orce Visited The School One Week After The Deadly Crash.

