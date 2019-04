Saint Lucian-born, Las Vegas-based entertainer D.B.L is gearing up for his first local show on Saturday May 4th. Ahead of the star-studded event, D.B.L paid a visit to the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School. HTS News4orce was there, as D.B.L delivered a motivational speech to the students, before they joined him on stage for singing and dancing.