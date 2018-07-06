Cycling: Andrew Norbert wins 96 km OECS Cycling Championships

St. Lucia’s National Champion Andrew Norbert rode to a well fought victory in the 96 km OECS Cycling Championships held in Dominica on Sunday July 1st.

Norbert was part of a 6 member delegation consisting of manager Chester Forde, coach Alex Noreskal , and team members being Alvinus Mondesir, Quami Robinson and Donal Joseph.

The team was sponsored by the St. Lucia National Lotteries Authority and The St.Lucia Olympic Committee.

Antigua’s Emmanuel Gayral and James Bridges finished in the second and third spots respectively. Norbert finished the race in 3:05.3 seconds.

