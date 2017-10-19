Cybelle Brown is new Chief of Marketing for SLTA

GIS – CYBELLE BROWN HAS OVER 17 YEARS OF SALES, MARKETING, BRANDING AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCE.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has appointed Cybelle Brown as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Cybelle is a Saint Lucian who started her career in the Saint Lucian tourism business and propelled to become a senior executive at Viacom in New York. Her career in tourism started with the Saint Lucia Tourist Board where she ran the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival and later developed and managed a family business, Stonefield Resort. She secured contracts and partnerships for the resort with major tour operators and agents in Canada, the US and the UK, building a solid foundation for the business. She then led the Eastern Caribbean marketing for Air Jamaica Vacations before moving on to become a media executive with Viacom. Her recent return to Saint Lucia to support the family business has resulted in a repositioning of the resort to a boutique health and wellness destination, and it has quickly become a success in this rapidly growing tourism sector.

Executive Chair Agnes Francis expressed her confidence in Ms. Brown saying: “We are expecting great things from Cybelle. We believe her wealth of expertise and experience will be a strong asset to the organization.”

Ms. Brown has over 17 years of sales, marketing, branding and business development experience. In addition to rebranding and launching two BET Networks; BETJ and Centric, she became the Vice President of Integrated Marketing for BET Networks, managing the company’s sales team. During her tenure, Ms. Brown was instrumental in boosting sales, gaining millions in incremental revenue by leveraging all BET and Viacom platforms including, television, digital, mobile, print and outdoor. Her vast experience includes the managements of BET’s event production company and leading the production of over 50 hours of television and digital content. Her role was pivotal in the execution of the company’s tentpole events, including BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards, BET Honors and Black Girls Rock. Throughout her career at Viacom, she was a member of the Viacom marketing council which included the marketing heads for MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Spike TV and Paramount pictures.

Minister for Tourism Hon. Dominic Fedee welcomed Ms. Brown.

“Cybelle, I want to welcome you to the team and we look forward to working with you as we undertake this great feat of telling the world that Saint Lucia is the greatest island destination in the world,” he said.

Cybelle was also the executive in charge of managing BET’s movie studio business and developed marketing partnerships and creative promotions for all new releases with Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, Paramount, and Disney. With Cybelle’s extraordinary and diverse experience in corporate America, and with her passion for and commitment to Saint Lucia, the STLA will be positioned to access and drive unprecedented marketing and promotional opportunities for the island.

Speaking on her appointment Ms. Brown said: “I feel honored to be part of something that is so important to my country. This is something that I am deeply passionate about, and I am planning to bring my wealth of experience to help enhance our tourism marketing and performance.”