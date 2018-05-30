CWI announces President’s XI to face Sri Lankans

The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 13-member CWI President’s XI squad to face the Sri Lankans in a three-day, Tour Match, starting tomorrow (May 30) at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground in Trinidad and Tobago.

SQUAD

Kieran Powell (Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Jermaine Blackwood

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Rahkeem Cornwall

Miguel Cummins

Jahmar Hamilton

Chandrapaul Hemraj

Keon Joseph

Raymon Reifer

Vishual Singh

Jomel Warrican

Team Management Unit

Floyd Reifer (Head Coach)

Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach)

Orlando Griffith (Strength & Conditioning Coordinator)

Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist)

Dinesh Mahabir (Analyst)

Mushtaq Ahmed (Bowling Coach)

Richard Pybus will accompany the Unit in his capacity as High Performance Director.

