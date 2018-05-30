CWI announces President’s XI to face Sri Lankans

The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 13-member CWI President’s XI squad to face the Sri Lankans in a three-day, Tour Match, starting tomorrow (May 30) at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground in Trinidad and Tobago.
SQUAD
Kieran Powell (Captain)
Sunil Ambris
Jermaine Blackwood
Shamarh Brooks
John Campbell
Rahkeem Cornwall
Miguel Cummins
Jahmar Hamilton
Chandrapaul Hemraj
Keon Joseph
Raymon Reifer
Vishual Singh
Jomel Warrican
Team Management Unit
Floyd Reifer (Head Coach)
Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach)
Orlando Griffith (Strength & Conditioning Coordinator)
Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist)
Dinesh Mahabir (Analyst)
Mushtaq Ahmed (Bowling Coach)
Richard Pybus will accompany the Unit in his capacity as High Performance Director.