C&W Networks recognized as best carrier in Latin America

(PRESS RELEASE) – C&W Networks, a division of C&W Communications (C&W) and a Liberty Global company (LiLAC Group), which owns and operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre-optic in the Caribbean and Latin America won two significant awards on October 25 at the 13th Global Carrier Awards in London.

A four-time consecutive past winner of Best Caribbean Carrier Award, C&W won the new and expanded award of Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier and took top billing as Best Strategic Acquisition.

A jury comprising of telecoms analysts, industry experts and the senior editorial team of Capacity Media recognized C&W Networks as best wholesale carrier in Latin America from a selection of major international players.

“We are honored to receive these two significant awards this year,” said Paul Scott, President of C&W LATAM and Wholesale. “Being recognized as Best Latin American Wholesale Carrier is a testament of the best in class network that we operate and affirms our unwavering commitment to our customers across the Caribbean and Latin America. We are also especially pleased to be recognized as Best Strategic Acquisition as this further demonstrates our commitment to facilitate growth in the region.”

C&W Networks operates the most technologically advanced and extensive broadband network in the Caribbean and Latin America, serving 250 global, regional and international carriers, TV cable companies, Internet Service Providers and Network Integrators. The company’s infrastructure has been consistently recognized as ‘Best in Class’ and includes more than 50,000 kilometers and 60 sub-sea cable stations, combined with extensive terrestrial fiber across the region with a fully meshed MPLS overlay fabric. With multiple Network Operation Centers, the Company provides single-point, end-to-end, 24/7/365, multilingual, direct contact communications across the region.

The Global Carrier Awards are considered among the most prestigious in the wholesale telecoms industry. The awards celebrate innovation, excellence and vision and setting the benchmark for performance throughout the marketplace. This year’s submissions attracted a record number of over 225 entries.

For more information on the Global Carrier Awards 2017 please visit http://www.capacitymedia.com/Global-Carrier-Awards.