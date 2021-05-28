Home / Breaking News / CUTLASS FIGHT IN VIEUX FORT

CUTLASS FIGHT IN VIEUX FORT

Allin Fevrier May 27, 2021

Police have reportedly shot and wounded the suspect in the brutal chopping incident at Bois Patat, Castries, last week. The man who was at-large is recovering at hospital after he was shot by police at Caye Mange on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the suspect who is believed to be of unsound mind, was shot in the leg after confronting law officers with a knife. The cutlass wielding man sent two residents of the Bois Patat area to hospital in an unprovoked attacked on Monday May 17th 2021. One of the residents– a female, who sustained chop wounds about her body was hospitalized for days. The male cutlass attack victim, Eustace Paul Sustained injuries to his face, while the woman sustained serious hand and leg wounds. Despite a man-hunt, police were unable to locate the suspect for days.

