CUTLASS ATTACK DESTROYS YOUNG WOMAN’S CAREER

Following a very difficult start in life, Britney Charles began to build a life for herself. The young lady, who originates from Anse La Raye, was a hard-working and successful hair braider. She and her partner were raising a young family and doing a reasonable job of it. However, her life and that of her family were destroyed, as a result of a vicious attack by a cutlass wielding man.
This is a really sad story. So much that she has gone through. I do have an issue with the report though; asking for persons who can to help the young lady, and the is no contact information given.