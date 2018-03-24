Culvert Replacement -Corinth Road, Gros Islet from Friday 23rd March to Monday, 26th, March, 2018

PRESS RELEASE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring and pedestrian public that we will be replacing a damaged culvert along the Corinth Road near the Baptist, Church Therefore, there will be “No Through Road” within that section. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Corinth By Pass Road and Allan Bousquet Highway. These works are scheduled to start Friday 23rd March from 6p.m. until Monday 26thMarch, 2018 6a.m.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance.

Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works.

