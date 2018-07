The Minister of Culture Senator Fortuna Belrose has sounded a warning to revelers. Her caution comes against the backdrop of the incident Vanard, during the Roseau community carnival in which according to reports about fourteen persons were injured.

The public is being urged to make safety a serious priority.

