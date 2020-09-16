The St. Lucia Civil Service (CSA) has once again expressed unease about perceived government interference in the operations of the public service. The concerns come on the heels of the recent transfer of three senior civil servants.
Some prominent jurists and legal commentators are raising questions about the legality of the orders …