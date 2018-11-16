Home / News Updates / CSA SAYS IT’S NOT SELLING OUT

CSA SAYS IT’S NOT SELLING OUT

Jaymi Lascaris November 15, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

A Proposed Lump-Sum Payout To Daily Paid Workers For Christmas By The National Workers Union [NWU], Has Been Described By One Affiliate Of The Saint Lucia Trade Union Federation, As A “Sellout”. Ahead Of A November 16th ‘Emergency Meeting’, The Civil Service Association Dismissed The NWU’s Request From The Government Negotiating Team [GNT] To Defer The 2016-2019 Wage Negotiations, In Exchange For A One-Off, Cash Settlement. CSA General Secretary Claude Paul Told HTS News4orce That They “Don’t, Negotiate For Christmas”.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLTU HOLDS TEACHER TRAINING

This Week, The St. Lucia Teachers Union Held A One-Day Orientation Seminar For New Teachers …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: