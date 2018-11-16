CSA SAYS IT’S NOT SELLING OUT

A Proposed Lump-Sum Payout To Daily Paid Workers For Christmas By The National Workers Union [NWU], Has Been Described By One Affiliate Of The Saint Lucia Trade Union Federation, As A “Sellout”. Ahead Of A November 16th ‘Emergency Meeting’, The Civil Service Association Dismissed The NWU’s Request From The Government Negotiating Team [GNT] To Defer The 2016-2019 Wage Negotiations, In Exchange For A One-Off, Cash Settlement. CSA General Secretary Claude Paul Told HTS News4orce That They “Don’t, Negotiate For Christmas”.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

