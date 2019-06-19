Home / Breaking News / CSA PRESIDENT SAYS DIVISION AMONG TUF MEMBERS HURT OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS

Stephy Anius June 18, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The public sector trade unions are now moving to formalize the deal which they struck with the government negotiating team.
Following intensive negotiations over the past few weeks, the public sector unions have arrived at a settled position. There was some concern among the St. Lucia Teachers’ Union and the Civil Service Association, that the position of the public sector unions was weakened by the Police Welfare Association and the Nurses association breaking away from the Trade Union Federation.

 

