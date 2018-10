While LUCELEC Officials Continue Investigations To Pin Down The Exact Cause Of The Rare, October 10 Island-Wide Power Outage The Company Along With The Civil Service Association [CSA] Both Denied An Ongoing Industrial Rift Is To Blame. In September, CSA General Secretary Claude Paul Warned Of Amped Up Industrial Action As The Year’s Long Impasse Over Wages For More Than 130 LUCELEC Grade One Employees Remains Unresolved. An Alleged Sick Out Ensued Which Forced LUCELEC To Shut Down Offices.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit