Local Prosecutors Were Sharpening Court Room Skills In The Areas Of Proceeds Of Crime And Money Laundering. The Four Day Programme Was Aimed At Providing A Better Understanding Of Money Laundering And The Proceeds From Crime In The Context Of St. Lucia. The Training Exercise Highlighted Some Of The Challenges As Well As Provided Possible Solutions To Improve On Asset Recovery In St. Lucia.

