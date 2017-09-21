Criminal Probe Launched into Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings

Three police officers have been brought in for questioning over alleged extra-judicial killings.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police [RSLPF] mounted an anti-crime strategy in 2010 to mitigate a then spike in criminal gang activity. Lawmen said to be part of an ad-hoc taskforce in late 2010, early 2011, fatally shot 12 people as part of a crackdown on violent crime.

A criminal investigation into the police kills has been launched. All three police officers were brought in for questioning at the Anse-la-Raye police station between September 20th and 21st.

The so-called ad-hoc taskforce, also executed Operation Restore Confidence, comprised several police officers from multiple units.

Attorney Lorne Theophilus appeared during both days of questioning for each of the three police officers. He declined comment to HTS News4orce.

The identities of the lawmen at the centre of the investigation are being withheld in keeping with Saint Lucia law since they have not been charged.

Following crippling sanctions on the police force imposed by the United States government in 2013 and mounting scrutiny from international human rights watchdogs and friendly governments, the Government of Saint Lucia solicited the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security [IMPACS] to investigate the killings.

The findings from the CARICOM IMPACS probe were partially disclosed by then Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony during a nationally televised address on March 8, 2015, which indicated:

Staged encounters

Planted guns

Willful blindness of [then] Police Chief Vernon Francois

A death list

Criminal charges have not been laid against the three police officers brought in for questioning. Sources believe more police officers linked to the crackdown could also be taken in for questioning in the days and weeks ahead.