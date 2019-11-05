Home / Breaking News / CRIMINAL KNOWN AS “MAD MAX” FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE

Check Also

THREE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED DUE TO CONTINUING ISSUES

More disruption for secondary school students as teachers from three institutions protest poor working conditions …

One comment

  1. Shar
    November 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    My people please let the police 👮 officers do their jobs
    I want to personally thank RSLPF for protecting our citizens in this
    Job well done please no investigation justice Have been Served
    For all those who will say he was a good man please Zip it 🤐 ok

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved