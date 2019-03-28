CRICKET- AUDY ALEXANDER TO CAPTAIN SENIOR NATIONAL TEAM

SLNCA- Press Release

Thirteen persons have been selected for the upcoming Windward Islands Goodwill Cricket Tournament in St Vincent and the Grenadines this year. The tournament is scheduled for to start on April 2nd and go until April 11th, the tournament format will be the two day format.

The defending champions are Dominica, the tournament was held in Saint Lucia last year and the home team came 3rd.

The team comprises:

Audy Alexander (captain)

Kimani Melius (vice captain)

Jamaal James

Tarryck Gabriel

Larry Edward

Dornan Edward

Stephen Naitram

Dillan John

Kester Charlemagne

Junior Henry

Shadrack Descartes

Garvin Serieux

Ackeem Auguste

Reserves

Keygan Arnold

Simeon Gerson

Kevin Augustin

The team comprises six debutantes including: Ackeem Auguste, former West Indies Under 16 wicket keeper/ batsman and former Windwards Under 15 captain. Garvin Serieux, former West Indies Under 16 all rounder, St Lucia Under 19 all rounder. Shadrack Descartes and Kester Charlemagne former St Lucia all rounders. Junior Henry former St Lucia and Windward Islands Under 19 wicket keeper/ batsman and Dillan John,Central Castries fast bowler.

Dillan John has been knocking on the door for a number of years and finally gets his call up this year.

The team is captained by Audy Alexander. Audy is a former St Lucia and Windward Islands Under 19 captain. He is fresh off his half century against Leeward Islands in the recently completed Regional Four Day tournament. Audy is a middle order batsman and right arm off spinner. He is ably assisted by Kimani Melius who himself has performed outstandingly for Windwards recently.

The team is a balanced mix of pace and spin with four pacers on the team and six spinners. The spinning core includes Senior Cricket for 2018 and Windwards leading wicket taker in the Super 50 tournament Larry Edward, Captain Audy Alexander, leg spinner Dornan Edward and part timers Jamaal James, Ackeem Auguste and Tarryck Gabriel.

The batting is dependant on Windwards openers Tarryck Gabriel and Kimani Melius, prolific Central Castries batsmen Jamaal James and Stephen Naitram who will be doubling as the wicketkeeper. All rounders Audy Alexander, Garvin Serieux, Ackeem Auguste, Dornan Edward and Shadrack Descartes.

The team is mostly a youthful team at 18, Kimani Melius is a 3 year veteran of the team. It is the intention that a strategic development of young players to improve the team fortunes.

The coach of the team is Alton Crafton he is assisted by Donald Dave Albert and the team manager is David Olliver.