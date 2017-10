CREOLE MARKET 2017 GETS UNDERWAY IN THE CAPITAL CITY

A SPECIAL EXHIBITION IN HONOR OF THE DAYS OF YORE GOT UNDERWAY AT THE NEARBY CITY HALL.

THE FOLK RESEARCH CENTRE IS GIVING THE PUBLIC A GLIMPSE OF WHAT IT CALLS “BAGUY LOH TEMPS” OR THINGS OF LONG AGO.

ACCORDING TO ORGANIZERS IT IS DESIGNED TO EDUCATE CITIZENS AND VISITORS ON SOME OF THE TOOLS AND PRODUCTS OF DAYS GONE BY.

THE EXHIBITION ALSO GIVES PATRONS A GLIMPSE OF THE CASTRIES CITY BEFORE ONE OF THE GREAT FIRES.

THE EXHIBITION RUNS FROM 10AM AT THE CCC AUDITORIUM ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH, TO FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27TH.