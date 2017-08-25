Creole Dancing & Local Teas for 2017 Arts & Heritage Month

Local tea sampling will be one of the new additions to the observance of one of Saint Lucia’s biggest cultural festivals, Jounen Kweyol.

The month of October, which celebrates Kweyol culture, is expected to be packed with a number of activities.

Preparations are underway for Jounen Kweyol, which will be held in four host communities, Babonneau Central, Vieux-Fort, La Resource Dennery, and Marigot.

Executive Director of the Folk Research Centre Hilary La Force says the youth will be learning more about (Dee-tay) Creole during the 2017 observance.

The (Dee-Tay) Creole concept will be featured at all the host communities.

Creole Dancing is also another component of the culture, which will feature prominently during the celebration

This is the 3rd year since the Creole Heritage Month was renamed the Arts& Heritage Month and the 33rd annual observance.

The name change is part of an effort to make Saint Lucians more aware and appreciative of the Kweyol culture.