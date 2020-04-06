COVID DEATH NUMBER REACHES 8 IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

VIA Trinidad Express

As of Monday morning (MONDAY APRIL 6TH 2O2O) , the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 833

Number of samples which have tested positive – 105

Number of deaths- 8

Number of persons discharged – 1

The Ministry of Health gives the following update: 

One additional death (in Trinidad) has been confirmed – Elderly person with pre-existing medical condition.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 

46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together 

3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that COVID-19 can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated with the novel coronavirus. It is important to regularly sanitise commonly touched surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, door knobs and trolleys).

If dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to sanitization. A simple solution of 1/3 cup of household bleach to one gallon of water is quite effective