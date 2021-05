It appears the covid-19 wardens are no more. 200 applicants were enlisted in the program to assist with the enforcement of covid-19 pandemic related protocols. National security minister senator Hermangild Francis, provided some insight on what the future holds for the peace officers during a wide-ranging interview on “that makes me mad” on Tuesday. The abrupt end of the covid-19 program has come as a surprise to some, but the government insists it was a temporary measure.